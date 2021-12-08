As a part of the nationwide stir over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling , the resident doctors of Delhi government-run Maulana Azad Medical College will boycott all routine and emergency services from Thursday.

Dr Akash Yadav, vice-president of the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) at MAMC on Wednesday said that members of the association will boycott from Thursday morning all services "except at ICU and Covid wards".

“Even after the boycott by many institutions of Delhi, we continued to run emergency services. But apathy of government and plight of overburdened residents have brought us to do total boycott of all services including OPD, OT, Ward and Emergency services from 09/12/21 (Thursday)," read a statement by the MAMC RDA issued late night on Tuesday.

"Functioning of ICU and Covid wards will not be affected to safeguard the interests of critically ill patients," it added.

Yadav said it is apparent that the threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is looming large. "But, why the onus has been put only us doctors, why shouldn't the government resolve this issue," he posed.

"Resident doctors are the backbone of the health system of this country and their interests must be safeguarded at all times. We apologise for the inconveniences caused to our patients but we have been forced to take this extreme step due to the gross inaction and neglect of higher authorities. We hope for a swift resolution of residents' concern," the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the protest at three Centre-run hospitals in Delhi entered the third day on Wednesday.

Members of the RDA of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital took out a march on the streets near the campus on Wednesday as part of the protest. Scores of doctors, holding placards and raising slogans marched near Connaught Place.

Resident doctors of the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Hospitals continued with their boycott of all routine and emergency services for the third consecutive day, affecting patient care.

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, GB Pant Hospital and Guru Nanak Eye Centre are attached with MAMC. LNJP is the biggest facility in the city run by the Delhi government and is the nerve centre of its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) on Tuesday had said its members will wear black ribbons at work to support the cause of the overburdened resident doctors of the country and against the delay in NEET-PG counselling.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure that post-graduate admissions are done on a war footing.

The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital administration on Monday had issued a circular saying that all residents doctors appointed on ad hoc "cannot indulge themselves nor participate in any strike activity".

"Non-observance of the rules attracts disciplinary action as deemed fit, including termination. This issue with the approval of Medical Superintendent," the circular had warned.

‘Ready to end agitation if…’

The majority of State RDA Representatives are willing to end the nationwide strike once an urgent hearing commences in the Supreme Court and early commencement of NEET PG 2021 Counselling is announced, said a joint press statement from National Action Committee and Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Tuesday.

However, the current response by the Government of India has been unanimously deemed unsatisfactory and without any substantial merit which may allow RDAs to join elective or emergency services, the statement said.

With inputs from agencies.

