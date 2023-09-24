Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh Sunday termed the government’s decision to reduce the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to zero as "shocking" and questioned the government who benefits from completely doing away with the minimum basic standards, PTI reported.

The Congress leader, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), said the decision of the Modi government to reduce the cutoff for entry for MD/MS degrees via PG-NEET to the zeroth percentile — making those who score the least in the exam eligible — is "absolutely shocking." The Congress senior leader posted a screenshot of a media report on the government telling Delhi High Court last year that it cannot lower NEET-PG cut-off so as to the minimum standard of education is maintained, and said this is a complete U-turn from the stand taken by the government in the high court last July.

"While most agree that access to medical education and supply of doctors needs to be dramatically increased to meet the demands, whom does it benefit to completely do away with minimum basic standards? Where are the merit-wallahs in the government and among its drum-beaters today?" PTI quotes Ramesh as saying.

"Will this not benefit only private medical colleges who want to sell the seats that are not being filled up to the highest bidder," the Congress leader asked.

"Is this U-turn also being done to benefit children of very influential BJP leaders who would not have qualified without this scandalous dilution?" Ramesh said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) last week reduced to zero the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling across all categories.

Reducing the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to zero will increase the pool of qualifying candidates but not dilute the merit system for admission to PG medical courses, the PTI reported Union Health Ministry officials as saying.

Only those scoring the highest marks will get admission for PG medical courses, the officials said

The admission will be done through a transparent counselling process and will do away with alleged backdoor entry that was offered by some private colleges, the officials added.

There are 68,142 PG medical seats in the country. Last year, the qualifying criteria was kept at 20 percentile even then 3,000 seats remained vacant under the all India quota

