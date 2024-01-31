NEET postgraduate examination fee reduced by ₹750
The fee reduction for the NEET PG examination will benefit lakhs of candidates and was made possible with inputs from the Union Health Minister.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a reduction in the examination fee for the NEET postgraduate examination to ₹750, bringing relief to aspiring students. The decision was communicated through a letter addressed to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, dated January 5, 2024.