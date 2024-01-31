NEET postgraduate examination fee reduced by 750

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a reduction in the examination fee for the NEET postgraduate examination to ₹750, bringing relief to aspiring students. The decision was communicated through a letter addressed to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, dated January 5, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expressing gratitude for the minister's leadership, Dr Abhijat Sheth President of the NBEMS, in the letter, credited the board's success in achieving its objectives and enhancing the quality of medical education in India to the Minister's guidance.

"At the outset, I would like to extend my gratitude and thanks to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for his leadership, because of which NBEMS has been successful in achieving its objective and improving the quality of medical education in India," Dr Sheth said.

Thousands of Candidates to Benefit The letter highlighted NBEMS's commitment to benefit lakhs of candidates appearing for its examinations by reducing the examination fee by ₹750 for each candidate. This reduction applies to candidates submitting their application forms for upcoming examinations after January 1, 2024.

Dr Sheth emphasised in the letter that the fee reduction wouldn't have been possible without the valuable inputs from the ministry and assured of continued efforts. The letter added that the NBEMS, under the guidance of the Union health minister, will persist in its mission to provide more specialist manpower, conduct quality examinations, and offer training opportunities.

"I on behalf of the governing body, NBEMS assure you that NBEMS will continue to work towards providing more specialist manpower, conducting quality examinations, providing training opportunities, etc. under your guidance," he added.

NEET PG exam 2024 The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release information regarding the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination (NEET PG 2024). The dates will be announced on the official website of NBEMS.

There is speculation that NEET PG 2024 will be held in July, according to several media reports. However, NBEMS has not released any official notification regarding the exam date. The counselling session is expected to begin in the first week of August, according to media reports.

Sources further informed PTI that counselling is expected to take place in August if the NEET-PG 2024 exam gets delayed.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has shared the examination schedule for various entrance exams in 2024.

According to the calendar, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the year 2024 is scheduled for May 5, 2023. Additionally, the NEET exam will also be held on the first Sunday of May in 2024.

Furthermore, the statement mentions that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main-2024) session 1 is slated to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024. The NTA has additionally announced that the JEE Main 2024 session 2 is scheduled to occur from April 1 to April 15, 2024.

