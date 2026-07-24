The Union government has taken multiple steps over the past 24 hours, apparently to defuse the mounting anger over the NEET paper leak controversy, as students intensify their protests, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Amid these efforts, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in the presence of two Union ministers.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi made two announcements – one on X and another through a self-recorded video- the government appointed IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, replacing incumbent officer Vineet Joshi.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the recent actions taken by the Indian government regarding the NEET paper leak controversy? ⌵ The Indian government has established a fast-track court to address NEET paper leak cases and appointed a new Secretary of the Department of Higher Education. Prime Minister Modi also announced tougher anti-paper leak measures and promised swift justice for culprits. 2 Why are students protesting against the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? ⌵ Students are protesting against Dharmendra Pradhan due to allegations of his failures in handling the NEET paper leaks, which have significantly impacted hundreds of thousands of students and their families. 3 How did Prime Minister Modi respond to the NEET paper leak controversy? ⌵ Prime Minister Modi responded by addressing the issue through social media, announcing new laws for stringent punishments for paper leaks, and highlighting the government's commitment to fast-track legal proceedings against wrongdoers. 4 What conditions led Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after prolonged negotiations with the government and concerns about possible violence, indicating a need for resolution amid ongoing protests. 5 Should students continue their protests after the government's recent announcements? ⌵ Many students and activists, including the Cockroach Janta Party, believe protests should continue until all demands, including the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability for the NEET paper leak, are met.

The government set up a fast-track Court at the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital to try paper leak cases. The move came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it on Thursday morning in a social media post.

PM Modi’s announcement came as crowds continued to swell around Jantar Mantar — the main protest site in Delhi. The protest by the Cockroach Janta Party began on 20 June. The students are demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over a series of failures, including leaked test questions in NEET -- the country’s largest medical entrance exam .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fresh bid in the night as students prepared nationwide protests on Friday, with demands growing for the education minister to step down.

PM Modi posted a video on his X account late Thursday, saying the paper leak was “not a trivial matter” and “extremely painful” for hundreds of thousands of students and their parents. He said the culprits had been caught and his government is pushing for “fast-track courts and stringent punishments.”

"More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet."

Modi also said the Centre is preparing a new law to crack down on examination paper leaks, announcing that a draft Bill providing for fast-track courts and stringent punishment will be taken up by the Union Cabinet on Friday before being introduced in Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

"Paper leak is not a minor issue. It has caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents," the prime minister said.

Between the two announcements, the Government transferred Education Secretary Vineet Joshi. IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar was appointed as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, an official government notification said late Thursday night. Joshi has been transferred to Secretary in the Department of Panchayati Raj.

The protesting students have been demanding accountability and education reforms.

The government also attempted to speak with CJP representatives. In the afternoon, Union Minister Jitendra Singh invited CJP for another round of talks. The CJP insisted a neutral venue. Now, reports suggest that the talks will happen at Constitution club in central Delhi.

Wangchuk ends hunger strike Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, on Thursday night, ended his 26-day hunger strike at a hospital in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, marking a significant development amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

“This was done following lengthy negotiations over various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country,” Sonam said in a post on Thursday night, sharing pictures with Union Ministers.

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In another post, PM Modi urged Sonam Wangchuk to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain her old weight as soon as possible.

“I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy,” Modi wrote late at nght.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday lamented that the prime minister, through his fast-track court annoucement, was focusing on remedies after the damage was done, rather than addressing the root cause. Its founder Abhijeet Dipke welcomed Sonam's decision to end fast but vowed to continue protest until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

The CJP has reiterated that it will continue its protests until the Government accepts its demands seeking Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, ₹1 crore compensation for families of children who died by suicide, and no prosecution of peaceful protesters during the 20 July march to Parliament.