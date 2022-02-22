The federation of resident doctors' association (FORDA) has written to the Delhi health minister, urging him to look into the issue regarding salary cuts for doctors who participated in the NEET-PG counselling protests.

The association stated that the agitation was called off on 31 December following a meeting with the Union health minister, who had assured them that no punitive or disciplinary action will be taken by hospital administrations against any resident doctor.

Despite this, resident doctors of certain Delhi hospitals – especially GTB and IHBAS – who participated in the protests have been marked absent for the duration of the agitation and their salaries have been deducted.

“We would hereby request you to kindly take note of the issue mentioned above and take necessary measures for addressing the same at the earliest," wrote FORDA.

Resident doctors in Delhi had resumed services after receiving assurances from the government that their demands would be looked into.

In a statement, FORDA had then said that "no punitive or disciplinary action will be taken by the authorities" against any resident doctor who took part in the agitation that initially had started from 27 November.

Patient care was affected at several major hospitals in Delhi in this period as resident doctors were boycotting services to lodge their protest.

Their primary demand from the Centre was expediting of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET-PG counselling process.

It began on 12 January after the Supreme Court on 7 January, in an interim order, allowed the resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22.

It also upheld the validity of 27% OBC and 10% EWS quotas.

The NEET-PG exam was held on 11 September 2021, after being rescheduled twice in January and April.

Its results were declared in the last week of September.

