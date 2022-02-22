This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A doctors' association stated that the agitation was called off on 31 December following a meeting with the Union health minister, who had assured them that no punitive or disciplinary action will be taken by hospital administrations against any resident doctor
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The federation of resident doctors' association (FORDA) has written to the Delhi health minister, urging him to look into the issue regarding salary cuts for doctors who participated in the NEET-PG counselling protests.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The federation of resident doctors' association (FORDA) has written to the Delhi health minister, urging him to look into the issue regarding salary cuts for doctors who participated in the NEET-PG counselling protests.
The association stated that the agitation was called off on 31 December following a meeting with the Union health minister, who had assured them that no punitive or disciplinary action will be taken by hospital administrations against any resident doctor.
The association stated that the agitation was called off on 31 December following a meeting with the Union health minister, who had assured them that no punitive or disciplinary action will be taken by hospital administrations against any resident doctor.
Despite this, resident doctors of certain Delhi hospitals – especially GTB and IHBAS – who participated in the protests have been marked absent for the duration of the agitation and their salaries have been deducted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Despite this, resident doctors of certain Delhi hospitals – especially GTB and IHBAS – who participated in the protests have been marked absent for the duration of the agitation and their salaries have been deducted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We would hereby request you to kindly take note of the issue mentioned above and take necessary measures for addressing the same at the earliest," wrote FORDA.
“We would hereby request you to kindly take note of the issue mentioned above and take necessary measures for addressing the same at the earliest," wrote FORDA.
Resident doctors in Delhi had resumed services after receiving assurances from the government that their demands would be looked into.
Resident doctors in Delhi had resumed services after receiving assurances from the government that their demands would be looked into.
In a statement, FORDA had then said that "no punitive or disciplinary action will be taken by the authorities" against any resident doctor who took part in the agitation that initially had started from 27 November.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a statement, FORDA had then said that "no punitive or disciplinary action will be taken by the authorities" against any resident doctor who took part in the agitation that initially had started from 27 November.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Patient care was affected at several major hospitals in Delhi in this period as resident doctors were boycotting services to lodge their protest.
Patient care was affected at several major hospitals in Delhi in this period as resident doctors were boycotting services to lodge their protest.
Their primary demand from the Centre was expediting of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET-PG counselling process.