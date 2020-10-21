Home >News >India >NEET quota bill: DMK chief Stalin writes to TN Governor, says will join hands with AIADMK to protest
NEET quota bill: DMK chief Stalin writes to TN Governor, says will join hands with AIADMK to protest

The NEET quota bill will provide 7.5% horizontal reservation in undergraduate courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and homeopathy for govt school students who have cleared NEET

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, urging him to give his assent to the Bill providing reservation for government school students in medical college admissions.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin wrote in Tamil, “I have written a letter to governor urging him to give his assent to the bill that enables students from government schools to get 7.5% reservation in medical education. The DMK is willing to join hands with the AIADMK government to protest for this. The CM should come forward and announce a date for protests, after consulting political parties."

The NEET quota bill will provide 7.5% horizontal reservation in undergraduate courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and homeopathy for government school students who have cleared NEET.

