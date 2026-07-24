Union Minister JP Nadda on Friday said that the government will hold another meeting with the Cockroach Janta Party representatives on Saturday after holding internal discussions on the issues that were raised during Friday's meeting.

Nadda, and anothr Union Minister Jitendra Singh met CJP representatives in Central Delhi on Friday. This was the second meeting between the two.

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The Minister said that the CJP has put forward three main demands and five suggestions for examination reforms.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party regarding the NEET paper leak controversy? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demands the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide, and the withdrawal of FIRs against peaceful protesters. 2 Why is the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan a primary demand for the protesters? ⌵ Protesters view Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as critical due to perceived failures in managing the NEET examination process, which they believe led to significant irregularities and student distress. 3 How is the government responding to the NEET protests and demands? ⌵ The government is holding discussions with the CJP and has expressed in-principle approval on some demands, including compensation for affected families and the dropping of legal actions against peaceful protesters. 4 What measures are being implemented to address the NEET paper leak issue? ⌵ The government has announced the establishment of fast-track courts to expedite cases related to the NEET paper leak and ensure stringent punishment for offenders involved in such irregularities. 5 Should students continue to protest until their demands are met? ⌵ Many students and CJP leaders believe that continuing protests is essential for achieving their demands, including accountability and reform in the competitive examination system.

After the meeting with CJP representatives, Nadda told reporters, "The meeting went on for almost two hours. They had three main demands and five reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the Government."

This is the second meeting of Nadda with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka in New Delhi. During the meeting today, Union Minister Jitendra Singh was also present.

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CJP's national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka after the talks today, said, "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon. The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation (for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide) and withdrawal of FIRs, legal cases on students."

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The CJP maintained that its primary demand remains the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation and withdrawal of FIRs against students.

The CJP, represented by activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, agreed to the dialogue after the government reportedly accepted two of their conditional demands: that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters and that adequate compensation would be provided to the families of students affected by the recent exam irregularities. However, the CJP remains firm on its principal demand, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The meeting came after social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike upon receiving a written assurance from the Union government on the NEET examination issue and reforms to the country's competitive examination system.

Modi's outreach PM Modi posted a video on his X account late Thursday, saying the paper leak was “not a trivial matter” and “extremely painful” for hundreds of thousands of students and their parents. He said the culprits had been caught and his government is pushing for “fast-track courts and stringent punishments.”

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"More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet."

Modi also said the Centre is preparing a new law to crack down on examination paper leaks, announcing that a draft Bill providing for fast-track courts and stringent punishment will be taken up by the Union Cabinet on Friday before being introduced in Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

PM Modi had said that a bill would be taken up in Union Cabinet meeting. But during the usual Cabinet briefing on Friday afternoon, Union MinisterAshwini Vaishnaw did not make any such annoucement.

(With ANI inputs)