‘NEET row is unnecessary’: AIADMK MP Thambi Durai says ‘coaching centres are responsible’

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP Thambi Durai said on Sunday that ‘NEET row is unnecessary. There have been scandals. Because of it, the students are only going to coaching centres, the coaching centres are responsible’

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published21 Jul 2024, 04:52 PM IST
‘NEET row is unnecessary’: AIADMK MP Thambi Durai says ‘coaching centres are responsible’
‘NEET row is unnecessary’: AIADMK MP Thambi Durai says ‘coaching centres are responsible’

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP Thambi Durai said on Sunday that “NEET row is unnecessary. There have been scandals. Because of it, the students are only going to coaching centres, the coaching centres are responsible.”

Speaking to the media after an all-party meeting, the AIADMK MP said the issue needs to be “thoroughly addressed.”

Earlier today, the government convened an all-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session with leaders from various political parties, including BJP president JP Nadda, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan were among the 55 leaders from 44 parties who attended the meeting. Besides the special category status for states, issues of paper leaks, including the NEET, were featured during the discussion.

Also Read | ‘Bihar special status, NEET row, and more’, Oppn’s demands in all-party meeting

Pramod Tiwari and Gaurav Gogoi of Congress brought up issues related to NEET.

"Traditionally, an all-party meeting is held to raise issues related to the proceedings of the House. We want to discuss topics such as inflation, unemployment, paper leaks, security issues related to China, the removal of statues in Parliament, and the concerns of farmers and labourers. Additionally, we will make a concerted effort to discuss the issue of NEET," ANI quoted Tiwari saying before the meeting.

Also Read | NEET-UG Paper Leak Case: CBI arrests 3 including ‘all-rounder’ who aided kingpin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, put forth the government's view.

Separately, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2024 held on 5 May.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024:Haryana center with 6 perfect scorers sees no student exceeding 682

According to the cause list of July 22 uploaded on the Supreme Court's website, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra would hear more than 40 pleas, including those filed by the NTA seeking transfer of cases pending against it in various high courts on the NEET-UG row to the apex court to avoid multiplicity of litigations.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 04:52 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia‘NEET row is unnecessary’: AIADMK MP Thambi Durai says ‘coaching centres are responsible’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.00292.00
      Chennai
      75,657.001,099.00
      Delhi
      74,485.00-659.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.00-73.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue