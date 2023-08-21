NEET row: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing state secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday slammed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over his opposition to the Bill seeking NEET exam abolition in the state, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

Addressing a valedictory function at the one-day hunger strike staged by the DMK youth wing and doctors over the demand seeking exemption of the state from the central exam, Stalin questioned the Governor’s authority in the matter.

“Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has got so much arrogance. Who are u, Governor? What authority do you have? He is not RN Ravi, he is RSS Ravi. The Governor has no role other than that of a “postman", who should forward all matters approved by the state Assembly to the President," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday assured all efforts to ensure NEET exemption for the state. However, Udhayanidhi said DMK won't stop with today's agitation and that it would even stage a protest in Delhi over the issue.

He said that the DMK will not stop till Tamil Nadu gets an exemption from the central qualifying test for medical courses, however, the opposition BJP slammed the ruling party in the state for 'politicizing' NEET.

Meanwhile, a man in Chennai ended his life by hanging after his 19-year-old son died by suicide on August 13 due to failure in clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam twice. Police informed that the deceased has been identified as S Jegadeeswaran (19) who was a NEET aspirant.

Udhayanidhi further reacted to the suicide case and held the Central government responsible for it, ANI reported.

“It's not suicide it is murder, Central Government is responsible for this and AIADMK is joining hands with them. I did not participate in this protest as a minister or MLA. I have participated here as the brother of the student who died while preparing for NEET…," Udhayanidhi said.

DMK's student wing and the medical wing began a state-wide hunger strike demanding the abolition of the NEET exam in Chennai on Sunday. Udhayanidhi Stalin also participated in the one-day hunger strike.

