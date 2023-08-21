NEET row: ‘It's a murder’, Tamil Nadu CM's son holds Centre responsible for NEET aspirant's death2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:34 AM IST
DMK youth wing leader slams Tamil Nadu Governor over opposition to NEET abolition bill, demands exemption for state.
NEET row: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing state secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday slammed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over his opposition to the Bill seeking NEET exam abolition in the state, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message