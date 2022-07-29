NEET row: Kerala HC to hear PIL for compensation and counselling

Plea seeks the standard protocol for conducting examinations across the country after a NEET exam centre in the state, made female candidates remove part of their undergarments in order to appear for the test
The Kerala High Court will likely hear a plea on Friday seeking free counseling as well as compensation for the "trauma" and "mental agony" suffered by the female NEET aspirants in Kerala. It was in context of a recent incident in Kerala where female candidates were asked to remove part of their undergarments to appear for the NEET exam.
The plea also seeks standard protocol for conducting examinations across the country. The incident is reported to be from one particular centre.
The PIL also seeks direction to National Testing Agency (NTA) to let the concerned female students re-appear for the test as they might have lost their focus on the day of test due to the “traumatic" situation.
Seven people, including the NEET observer for the exam, exam coordinator and five women were arrested in connection with the incident. The arrests took place on 17 July after the parent of one of the affected candidates lodged a complaint with the police.
All arrested were given bail by the local court, meanwhile the NTA also formed a fact-finding committee to visit Kollam.
The plea also claims that incidents like these are very common across the country and it also affects the performance of students in the tests. The plea claims that physical searches before the examination affects the retention power of students.
