NEET row: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin assures party won't stop until exemption is secured1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Stating that it is against social justice, insisting it favours the urban students and those having access to coaching centres, DMK has been opposing the NEET and is also generally opposed to entrance exams for professional courses.
Amid Tamil Nadu cabinet minister Udhayanidhi led the DMK's state-wide hunger strike demanding the abolition of NEET, party President, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday assured all efforts to ensure NEET exemption for the state reported news agency PTI.