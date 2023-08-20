Amid Tamil Nadu cabinet minister Udhayanidhi led the DMK's state-wide hunger strike demanding the abolition of NEET, party President, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday assured all efforts to ensure NEET exemption for the state reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stalin said that the DMK will not stop till Tamil Nadu gets an exemption from the central qualifying test for medical courses, however, the opposition BJP slammed the ruling party in the state for 'politicizing' NEET.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi said DMK won't stop with today's agitation and that it would even stage a protest in Delhi over the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stalin's remarks arrived at a wedding coincided with his party's agitation seeking to do away with the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).

The state CM even took a swipe at Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, who recently said that he would never sign in favor of the state's anti-NEET bill. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stalin said now that the matter is with the President, the Governor's job is only that of a 'postman' who has to pass on to Rashtrapati Bhavan matters taken up by the state Assembly.

Except in Madurai where the AIADMK is holding a massive state conference, the DMK's party's hunger strike was held throughout the state on Sunday. The NEET strike will be held on August 23 in Madurai.

Stating that it is against social justice, insisting it favors the urban students and those having access to coaching centers, DMK has been opposing the NEET and is also generally opposed to entrance exams for professional courses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.