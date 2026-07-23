Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced a joint morcha on July 26 to highlight the concerns of students and their parents over the alleged police crackdown on protesters during Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march and the NEET paper leak controversy.

Advertisement

Raj warned to “thrash” anyone who creates disorder during their “peaceful” protest in the offing. He said the march would start from Shivaji Park and conclude at the Siddhivinayak temple, stressing that participants would not carry any political party flags.

What did Uddhav Thackeray say? Speaking at a joint press conference, Uddhav accused the government of being insensitive, but said the student community was no longer intimidated.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the purpose of the upcoming July 26 protest announced by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray? ⌵ The July 26 protest aims to address concerns of students and parents related to the alleged police crackdown on previous protesters and the NEET paper leak controversy. 2 Why do Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray believe the government is insensitive to student issues? ⌵ They argue that the government has failed to acknowledge the hardships faced by students and has responded to protests with police violence, indicating a lack of genuine concern for their welfare. 3 How do Uddhav and Raj Thackeray plan to conduct the July 26 protest? ⌵ They plan to hold a peaceful protest march from Shivaji Park to the Siddhivinayak temple, with no political flags allowed to ensure it's a non-partisan demonstration. 4 What are the key demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during the protests? ⌵ The CJP demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accountability for examination irregularities, and a stop to violence against peaceful protesters. 5 Should students prioritize academics over participating in protests according to the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)? ⌵ Yes, the AIU advises universities to counsel students to focus on their academics and not allow their energies to be diverted by protests, as prolonged agitation could harm their education.

"Will the prime minister take responsibility for policemen who assaulted students and tore the clothes of women protesters?" he asked, according to PTI.

Also Read | Govt offers fresh talks with JP Nadda, CJP sets Jantar Mantar or neutral venue

"This issue is not limited to just the NEET exam. A person from Bihar met Sanjay Raut and shared the hardships and problems they are facing. We will have to fight against this. I met the students as well; they were beaten and thrashed. Their clothes were torn," Uddhav mentioned, as per ANI.

Advertisement

Uddhav also criticised the Union government, saying the current situation in the country suggested that the issue extended beyond Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reflected the need for a change in the government itself.

He also revealed that he had spoken with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding the protest, adding that Maharashtra Congress leaders would participate in the march. Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are allies in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Uddhav said the upcoming protest would be a non-partisan demonstration held in the national interest. He alleged that the Prime Minister's tweet issued earlier in the day was unnecessary and accused the authorities of using police personnel to assault students. Uddhav further claimed that individuals without identification cards had posed as police officers and carried out lathi-charges on the protesting students.

Advertisement

"In this movement, only the Tricolour will be seen; no political party flags will be allowed," Uddhav stated.

‘Pressure on students is immense’: Raj Raj claimed that the government had been forced onto the defensive as the students' movement had gathered significant momentum across the state, adding, “We will thrash anyone who tries to disrupt our peaceful protest in Mumbai on July 26."

"The kind of pressure being exerted on students today is immense. When the BJP was in the opposition, they used to demand the resignations of many people. After the 26/11 attacks, the Home Minister was removed from his post. And that is exactly what the students are demanding today, to remove the education minister," Raj mentioned, as per ANI.

Advertisement

Mumbai has been witnessing demonstrations in support of the CJP-led students' agitation underway in New Delhi.

On Monday, the Delhi Police used tear gas shells and baton charges on Parliament Street as thousands of protesters marched towards Parliament, where Members of Parliament had assembled for the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X