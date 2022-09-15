NEET SS Result 2022 to be declared today. How to check, other details here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will announce NEET SS Result 2022 today on September 15, 2022. It is important to note that the student who have appeared for the NEET SS examination can check their results through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The examination was conducted on September 1 and 2, 2022 for different groups. Additionally, the cut off marks for qualifying MD, MS, DNB Broad Specialty qualification towards determination of eligibility for appearing in NEET-SS 2022 will be released on September 15, 2022.

