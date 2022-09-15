NEET SS Result 2022 to be declared today. How to check, other details here

The cut off marks for qualifying MD, MS, DNB Broad Specialty qualification towards determination of eligibility for appearing in NEET-SS 2022 will be released on September 15, 2022
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will announce NEET SS Result 2022 today on September 15, 2022. It is important to note that the student who have appeared for the NEET SS examination can check their results through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The examination was conducted on September 1 and 2, 2022 for different groups. Additionally, the cut off marks for qualifying MD, MS, DNB Broad Specialty qualification towards determination of eligibility for appearing in NEET-SS 2022 will be released on September 15, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will announce NEET SS Result 2022 today on September 15, 2022. It is important to note that the student who have appeared for the NEET SS examination can check their results through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The examination was conducted on September 1 and 2, 2022 for different groups. Additionally, the cut off marks for qualifying MD, MS, DNB Broad Specialty qualification towards determination of eligibility for appearing in NEET-SS 2022 will be released on September 15, 2022.
Next, click on NEET SS Result 2022 link available on the home page
Enter the login details and then submit
The result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download the page
Meanwhile, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said results for the debut edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by 10 pm on Thursday, “CUET-UG results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students."
Next, click on NEET SS Result 2022 link available on the home page
Enter the login details and then submit
The result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download the page
Meanwhile, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said results for the debut edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by 10 pm on Thursday, “CUET-UG results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students."
The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20, however, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test, according to news agency PTI report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20, however, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test, according to news agency PTI report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students faced several issues, the report said.