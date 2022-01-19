The counselling for NEET-UG will be started by Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) from today. The counselling dates for the NEET 2021 have been released on the official website mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, in Round 1, the verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes will be done on January 17 and 18. The registration and the payment gateway will be open for six days from January 19 to 24. The choice of filling will be available to students for five days from January 20 to 24. The verification of seat matrix by institutes will be done on January 25 and 26, process of seat allotment on January 27 and 28, and results will be out on January 29. The reporting dates for Round 1 are from January 30 to February 4.

In Round 2, the verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes will be done on February 7 and 8. The registration and the payment gateway will be open for six days from February 9 to 14. The choice of filling will be available to students for five days from February 10 to 14. The verification of seat matrix by institutes will be done on February 15 and 16, process of seat allotment on February 17 and 18, and results will be out on February 19. The reporting dates for Round 2 are from February 20 to February 26.

For MOP-UP round for all India quota/ deemed and central university seats/ PG DNB seats, the verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes will be done on February 28 and March 1. The registration and the payment gateway will be open for six days from March 2 to 7.

For MOP-UP round, the choice of filling will be available to students for five days from March 3 to 7. The verification of seat matrix by institutes will be done on March 8 and 9, process of seat allotment on March 10 and 11, and results will be out on March 12. The reporting dates for this are from March 13 to March 19.

