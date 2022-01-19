As per the schedule, in Round 1, the verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes will be done on January 17 and 18. The registration and the payment gateway will be open for six days from January 19 to 24. The choice of filling will be available to students for five days from January 20 to 24. The verification of seat matrix by institutes will be done on January 25 and 26, process of seat allotment on January 27 and 28, and results will be out on January 29. The reporting dates for Round 1 are from January 30 to February 4.