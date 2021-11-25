NEET (UG) 2021 exam: Panel to re-examine error in Hindi version of Physics paper

“During the course of the hearing, Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General, has submitted that in order to allay the apprehensions of students who appeared for the NEET (UG) 2021 with Hindi as the medium, the solutions to both the Hindi and the English versions of Question No 2 of Section-A in the Physics Paper (Code P2) shall be evaluated again by a committee consisting of three experts," the bench said.