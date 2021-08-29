The Indian National Congress Party's student wing NSUI has written a letter to Union Education Ministry, requesting to postpone the upcoming NEET entrance examination.

Neeraj Kundan, President of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) told Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to reschedule the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021, which will be held on September 12.

"The current examination date of NEET UG is 12th September. The exam required rigorous preparation and objective examination tests many aspects of learning. Hence, a student needs to be in top form to perform well in such kind of examination," the NSUI President wrote on Twitter.

“The problem here is that there are many other exams schedule around 12th September, which are subjective in nature, which may break the concentration of a student," Kundan said

He listed the following examinations which will be held around September 12: ICAR: September 7, 8, 9; Physics CBSE: September 9; Physics MP Board: September 11; Biology MP Board: September 13; Maths CBSE Board: September 13; COMEDK: September 14; QJEE: September 6- September 18; MHT CET: September 4- September 20.

"I request you on the behalf of all NEET-UG students to kindly reschedule the examination keeping in mind the mentioned exams and keep a window of 7-14 days so that students can focus well on the examination," Kundan wrote.

Wrote a letter to Hon'ble education minister Shri @dpradhanbjp ji requesting to reschedule the dates of #NEETUG2021. There are many other important exams (with different pattern & syllabus) scheduled nearby NEET UG . @DG_NTA should reconsider their decision.#shiftNEETUG2021 pic.twitter.com/fzGlz1f95m — Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) August 28, 2021

Last week, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the list of exam centres for the NEET-UG exam.

For the first time, the medical entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages with Malayalam and Punjabi as new additions.

The NEET-UG exam 2021 will be conducted in 198 cities. This time, the number of examination centres will be increased from the 3,862 centres used in 2020.

