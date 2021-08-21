The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the list of exam centres for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 examination on its website.

The NEET-UG exam will be held on September 12. The exam centres have been allotted on the basis of the cities which candidates selected at the time of filling the NEET 2021 application form.

Candidates can check their exam centres by visiting neet.nta.nic.in website.

How To Check NEET exam 2021 centre

Step 1: Visit the NEEET NTA website neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link -- View Advanced Information For Allotment of Centre City

Step 3: Fill in your application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4: Click on submit and view the allotted NEET exam centre

This time the NEET-UG exam will also be conducted in Dubai and Kuwait. Also, the medical entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages with Malayalam and Punjabi as new additions.

The NEET-UG exam 2021 will be conducted in 198 cities. This time, the number of examination centres will be increased from the 3,862 centres used in 2020.

