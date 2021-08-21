NEET UG 2021: NTA releases list of exam centres. Check details

NEET UG 2021: NTA releases list of exam centres. Check details1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
- NEET UG exam 2021: Candidates can check their exam centres by visiting neet.nta.nic.in website
- The NEET-UG exam 2021 will be conducted in 198 cities
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the list of exam centres for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 examination on its website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the list of exam centres for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 examination on its website.
The NEET-UG exam will be held on September 12. The exam centres have been allotted on the basis of the cities which candidates selected at the time of filling the NEET 2021 application form.
The NEET-UG exam will be held on September 12. The exam centres have been allotted on the basis of the cities which candidates selected at the time of filling the NEET 2021 application form.
Candidates can check their exam centres by visiting neet.nta.nic.in website.
Candidates can check their exam centres by visiting neet.nta.nic.in website.
How To Check NEET exam 2021 centre
How To Check NEET exam 2021 centre
Step 1: Visit the NEEET NTA website neet.nta.nic.in
Step 1: Visit the NEEET NTA website neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link -- View Advanced Information For Allotment of Centre City
Step 2: Click on the link -- View Advanced Information For Allotment of Centre City
Step 3: Fill in your application number, date of birth, and security pin
Step 3: Fill in your application number, date of birth, and security pin
Step 4: Click on submit and view the allotted NEET exam centre
Step 4: Click on submit and view the allotted NEET exam centre
This time the NEET-UG exam will also be conducted in Dubai and Kuwait. Also, the medical entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages with Malayalam and Punjabi as new additions.
This time the NEET-UG exam will also be conducted in Dubai and Kuwait. Also, the medical entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages with Malayalam and Punjabi as new additions.
The NEET-UG exam 2021 will be conducted in 198 cities. This time, the number of examination centres will be increased from the 3,862 centres used in 2020.
The NEET-UG exam 2021 will be conducted in 198 cities. This time, the number of examination centres will be increased from the 3,862 centres used in 2020.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!