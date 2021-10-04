NEET UG 2021 Exam: The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking NEET undergraduate exam held on September 12 this year on the ground that the examination was not conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

The apex court dismissed the plea saying that cancellation of the exam cannot be at the cost of lakhs of students.

"What kind of writs are filed under Article 32? Lakhs of people have taken these exams? When people come to you (advocate), don't you say that these will be dismissed with cost? You now want to cancel the entire exam? You argue, we'll deal with this at length and we'll deal with you specially," said the bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao.

A plea was filed by 20-year-old petitioner Saloni seeking cancellation of the NEET UG exam held last month, citing alleged malpractices and conducting the exam afresh.

In its plea, the petitioner sought setting aside the NEET-UG examination and directing the National Testing Agency to conduct the exam afresh.

Advocate Ninad Dogra, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the CBI has registered three FIRs and examination papers were leaked on WhatsApp.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.