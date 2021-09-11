The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate, or NEET (UG), examination will be held across India as well as in Kuwait City and Dubai on September 12, Sunday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released comprehensive guidelines to help check unfair practices during he examination. The NEET (UG)-2021 admit cards also contain instructions to prevent Covid-19 infection and a self-declaration form to ensure safety of students and officials on exam duty.

Students will have to follow the dress code prescribed by the NTA while taking the NEET (UG)-2021. They also need to careful about not bringing any barred items listed by the examination authority.

Here's what the NTA guidelines for NEET 2021 say:

Dress Code

Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. Both male and female examinees will have to wear half-sleeved shirts and tops. Zip pockets, big buttons, embroidered clothes, jewellery, jeans with deep pockets should be avoided

However in case, candidates come in cultural or customary dress at the examination centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time, i.e. 12.30 pm, so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

Candidates can wear slippers or sandals with low heels during NEET (UG) 2021. Shoes are not permitted during the test.

In case of any deviation required due to unavoidable circumstances, specific approval of NTA must be taken before the admit cards are issued.

Barred items

All candidates will be subject to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the examination centre using highly sensitive metal detectors without any physical touching. They cannot carry any of the items mentioned below:

Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen/scanner, etc.

Any communication device like mobile phone, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, etc.

Other items like wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, etc.

Any watch, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc.

Any ornaments/metallic items.

Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.

Admit card

A candidate must be able to show their admit card for admission in the examination hall on demand. A candidate who does not possess a valid admit card shall not be allowed to enter the examination hall by the centre superintendent.

During the examination time, the Invigilator will check Admit Card of the candidates to ascertain the identity of each candidate. The Invigilators will also put their own signature in the place provided in the Answer Sheet and on the Attendance Sheet.

Candidates are required to hand over the admit card to invigilator at the end of the examination, failing to do so may result in disqualification.

