The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for NEET UG 2022 today. The NTA has released the admit cards for NEET UG 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance test and CUET UG, the entrance test for university admissions at neet.nta.nic.in . The students must log in to the website with their application number and date of birth. As per the NTA notification, the undergraduate medical entrance examination is scheduled for July 17.

NEET 2022: Here are the latest announcements:

NTA has notified that it will conduct the NEET UG exam on Sunday, July 17 July 2022. The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode instead of computer based test (CBT) mode as was the case previously.

The students have been instructed to double-check the details on their hall ticket after downloading their NEET 2022 admit card.

NEET undergraduate exam will be held in a single shift and in pen and paper mode using OMR sheets.

Notably, a total of 1872341 candidates have registered for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate exam this year.

Nearly 14,90,000 students will reportedly appear in CUET.

The students who have already registered for the NEET UG exam and paid the exam cost can download the admit card by logging in with their application number and birthdate.

The students must keep in mind that the exam will be held for admission to 91,415 medical, 26,949 dentistry, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 veterinary seats, NEET 2022 will be offered in 13 different languages.

NEET 2022: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Enter our login credentials

NEET UG 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take the print out for future reference

NEET 2022: What to check in the admit card

The students have been instructed to ensure that their admit cards carry no errors so they do not miss out on any major information. The students have been instructed to properly check details including, name, venue, timing, reporting time, Covid instructions, dress code instructions

NEET 2022: Dress code for students

The authorities have notified a proper dress code for NEET candidates with special guidelines in the information bulletin. “The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious) should report at the examination centre at least two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination," as per the NEET brochure. "

"If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall," it said. Additionally, the students taking NEET 2022 exams are allowed to wear slippers and sandals with low heels, while shoes are not allowed inside the exam hall. As for accessories, any ornaments or metallic items, any watch or wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc are not permitted in the exam center. The students must not carry their wallet, goggles, handbags, belts, cap, as per rules.