NEET UG 2022 admit card out at neet.nta.nic.in. Check details here3 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 01:29 PM IST
- The NTA has released the admit cards for NEET UG 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance test and CUET UG at neet.nta.nic.in
Listen to this article
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for NEET UG 2022 today. The NTA has released the admit cards for NEET UG 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance test and CUET UG, the entrance test for university admissions at neet.nta.nic.in. The students must log in to the website with their application number and date of birth. As per the NTA notification, the undergraduate medical entrance examination is scheduled for July 17.