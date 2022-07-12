NEET UG 2022 admit card out at neet.nta.nic.in. Check details here

"If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall," it said. Additionally, the students taking NEET 2022 exams are allowed to wear slippers and sandals with low heels, while shoes are not allowed inside the exam hall. As for accessories, any ornaments or metallic items, any watch or wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc are not permitted in the exam center. The students must not carry their wallet, goggles, handbags, belts, cap, as per rules.