NEET UG 2022 admit card out at neet.nta.nic.in. Check details here

NEET UG 2022 admit card out at neet.nta.nic.in. Check details here3 min read . 01:29 PM IST
- The NTA has released the admit cards for NEET UG 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance test and CUET UG at neet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for NEET UG 2022 today. The NTA has released the admit cards for NEET UG 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance test and CUET UG, the entrance test for university admissions at neet.nta.nic.in. The students must log in to the website with their application number and date of birth. As per the NTA notification, the undergraduate medical entrance examination is scheduled for July 17.
NEET 2022: Here are the latest announcements:
NEET 2022: How to download the admit card
NEET 2022: What to check in the admit card
The students have been instructed to ensure that their admit cards carry no errors so they do not miss out on any major information. The students have been instructed to properly check details including, name, venue, timing, reporting time, Covid instructions, dress code instructions
NEET 2022: Dress code for students
The authorities have notified a proper dress code for NEET candidates with special guidelines in the information bulletin. “The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious) should report at the examination centre at least two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination," as per the NEET brochure. "
"If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall," it said. Additionally, the students taking NEET 2022 exams are allowed to wear slippers and sandals with low heels, while shoes are not allowed inside the exam hall. As for accessories, any ornaments or metallic items, any watch or wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc are not permitted in the exam center. The students must not carry their wallet, goggles, handbags, belts, cap, as per rules.
