NEET UG 2022: Check answer key and result dates here

NEET UG 2022: Check answer key and result dates here2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
- As per reports, the NEET Answer Key is expected to be released today or tomorrow i.e. 17 or 18 August, however, an official confirmation from NTA is awaited.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2022) results soon. Once the results are announced , students can check their NEET UG score on neet.nta.nic.in. Prior to the results, NEET UG answer key 2022 will be released
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2022) results soon. Once the results are announced , students can check their NEET UG score on neet.nta.nic.in. Prior to the results, NEET UG answer key 2022 will be released
As per reports, the NEET Answer Key is expected to be released today or tomorrow i.e. 17 or 18 August, however, an official confirmation from NTA is awaited.
As per reports, the NEET Answer Key is expected to be released today or tomorrow i.e. 17 or 18 August, however, an official confirmation from NTA is awaited.
Earlier on 15 August, a senior official from NTA told Careers360 that no dates have been fixed yet to release the answer key. We are working on it, the result will be announced this month.
Earlier on 15 August, a senior official from NTA told Careers360 that no dates have been fixed yet to release the answer key. We are working on it, the result will be announced this month.
As per India.com, the NEET UG Result is expected to be released by 21 August but no official confirmation has not been made by NTA regarding the NEET Result date or time.
As per India.com, the NEET UG Result is expected to be released by 21 August but no official confirmation has not been made by NTA regarding the NEET Result date or time.
Here's how to download NEET UG Answer Key 2022
Here's how to download NEET UG Answer Key 2022
Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET 2022 Answer Key’ link.
On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET 2022 Answer Key’ link.
Enter your login credentials.
Enter your login credentials.
Your NEET UG answer key will be displayed on your screen.
Your NEET UG answer key will be displayed on your screen.
Once the NEET UG answer key is released, Candidates can use NEET answer key to calculate their marks. The students can raise objections if any on neet.nta.nic.in. A fee will be payable for each such objection. After the answer key is released, NEET UG Result 2022 can also be expected soon.
Once the NEET UG answer key is released, Candidates can use NEET answer key to calculate their marks. The students can raise objections if any on neet.nta.nic.in. A fee will be payable for each such objection. After the answer key is released, NEET UG Result 2022 can also be expected soon.
Here's how to download NEET UG Result 2022:
Here's how to download NEET UG Result 2022:
Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in
Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on ‘NEET Result 2022’ link.
On the homepage, click on ‘NEET Result 2022’ link.
Enter your NEET 2022 application number and other required details and click on submit.
Enter your NEET 2022 application number and other required details and click on submit.
Your NEET 2022 results will appear on the screen.
Your NEET 2022 results will appear on the screen.
Download it and take the print out for future reference.
Download it and take the print out for future reference.
The entrance exam was held a month ago, on July 17. The NEET UG medical entrance exam saw 95% attendance in the exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed. As many as 18,72,329 candidates (of which 10.64 lakh were women) had registered for the exams this year, which had received the highest number of applications ever.
The entrance exam was held a month ago, on July 17. The NEET UG medical entrance exam saw 95% attendance in the exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed. As many as 18,72,329 candidates (of which 10.64 lakh were women) had registered for the exams this year, which had received the highest number of applications ever.
For the first time, over 18 lakh candidates registered for the exam, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from last year. In 2021, over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified
For the first time, over 18 lakh candidates registered for the exam, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from last year. In 2021, over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified
NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc(H) Nursing courses.
NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc(H) Nursing courses.