The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Amit card and city intimation slip today i.e. on 30 April. Once the exam city slip and admit card is out, Candidates can download it from NTA's official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. Going by past trends, the NTA will first release the NEET UG exam city centre slip and later the issue admit cards.

Earlier, some reports stated that the NEET UG exam city is expected to be out by this week while the Admit card will likely be out on 2 May. However, no official confirmation has come from NTA.

NEET UG 2023 will be conducted across the country as well as 499 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May from 2:00 pm-5:20 pm.

Here's how to download NEET UG Admit Card:

Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link appearing on the homepage

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin

Download and keep for further reference

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

This year, the NEET-UG medical entrance exam received an all time record high registration of 20.87 lakh candidates which also includes 12 lakh female candidates, according to officials as reported by news agency PTI. According to registration statistics, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the crucial exam, over 2.57 lakh more than last year. The NEET-UG is the largest entrance exam in the country, followed by CUET-UG. The gender gap too breached the two lakh-mark with 11.8 lakh female candidates registering, which is 2.8 lakh more than male candidates. The number of male candidates is 9.02 lakh.

The maximum registrations are from Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the NTA has recently issued a clarification regarding the medium of the Question Paper for NEET UG 2023. It said that candidates opting for English would be provided Test Booklet in English only and candidates opting for Hindi would be provided with a bilingual test booklet in English and Hindi. Also candidates opting for regional languages would also be provided with a bilingual Test Booklet in selected regional language and English. The booklet will contain English and Hindi paper in white colour and the regional language in yellow colour, Urdu will be available in green colour