NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in. Details here2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Once the exam city slip and admit card is out, Candidates can download it from NTA's official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Amit card and city intimation slip today i.e. on 30 April. Once the exam city slip and admit card is out, Candidates can download it from NTA's official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. Going by past trends, the NTA will first release the NEET UG exam city centre slip and later the issue admit cards.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×