This year, the NEET-UG medical entrance exam received an all time record high registration of 20.87 lakh candidates which also includes 12 lakh female candidates, according to officials as reported by news agency PTI. According to registration statistics, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the crucial exam, over 2.57 lakh more than last year. The NEET-UG is the largest entrance exam in the country, followed by CUET-UG. The gender gap too breached the two lakh-mark with 11.8 lakh female candidates registering, which is 2.8 lakh more than male candidates. The number of male candidates is 9.02 lakh.

