NEET UG 2023 Admit card, exam city slip to release soon. here's how to download and other details2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 06:42 AM IST
- NEET UG 2023: The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the NEET UG 2023 Admit card and exam city slip soon. As per media reports, the NEET UG exam city is expected to be out by this week while the Admit card likely on 2 May. However, so far, no official announcement has been made on this yet.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×