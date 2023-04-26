The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the NEET UG 2023 Admit card and exam city slip soon. As per media reports, the NEET UG exam city is expected to be out by this week while the Admit card likely on 2 May. However, so far, no official announcement has been made on this yet.

Candidates can download the exam city slip and admit card NTA official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May.

Here's how to download NEET UG Admit Card:

Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link appearing on the homepage

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin

Download and keep for further reference

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

This year, the NEET-UG medical entrance exam received an all time record high registration of 20.87 lakh candidates which also includes 12 lakh female candidates, according to officials as reported by news agency PTI. According to registration statistics, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the crucial exam, over 2.57 lakh more than last year. The NEET-UG is the largest entrance exam in the country, followed by CUET-UG. The gender gap too breached the two lakh-mark with 11.8 lakh female candidates registering, which is 2.8 lakh more than male candidates. The number of male candidates is 9.02 lakh.

The maximum registrations are from Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

The NTA has issued a clarification regarding the medium of the Question Paper for NEET UG 2023. It said that candidates opting for English would be provided Test Booklet in English only and candidates opting for Hindi would be provided with a bilingual test booklet in English and Hindi. Also candidates opting for regional languages would also be provided with a bilingual Test Booklet in selected regional language and English. The booklet will contain English and Hindi paper in white colour and the regional language in yellow colour, Urdu will be available in green colour.

Meanwhile in March, The Union government had also clarified that it had no plans to conduct the NEET UG examination on the pattern of JEE (Mains) to provide two chances in a year to the candidates appearing for the exam. The minister of state in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar in a reply to a question to Lok Sabha had said that Section 14 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019 mandates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to be conducted as a common/ uniform entrance test for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in all medical institutions in the country.