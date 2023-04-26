The NTA has issued a clarification regarding the medium of the Question Paper for NEET UG 2023. It said that candidates opting for English would be provided Test Booklet in English only and candidates opting for Hindi would be provided with a bilingual test booklet in English and Hindi. Also candidates opting for regional languages would also be provided with a bilingual Test Booklet in selected regional language and English. The booklet will contain English and Hindi paper in white colour and the regional language in yellow colour, Urdu will be available in green colour.