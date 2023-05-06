Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home/ News / India/  NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur
BREAKING NEWS

NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur

1 min read . 04:03 PM IST
Mint Image
Livemint

  • NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur

NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date.

NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date.

MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had written to NTA (National Testing Agency), requesting them to "explore the possibility of rescheduling" the exam, in the wake of the situation in Manipur.

MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had written to NTA (National Testing Agency), requesting them to "explore the possibility of rescheduling" the exam, in the wake of the situation in Manipur.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.