BREAKING NEWS
NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur1 min read . 04:03 PM IST
- NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur
NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date.
NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date.
MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had written to NTA (National Testing Agency), requesting them to "explore the possibility of rescheduling" the exam, in the wake of the situation in Manipur.
MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had written to NTA (National Testing Agency), requesting them to "explore the possibility of rescheduling" the exam, in the wake of the situation in Manipur.