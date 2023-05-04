Home / News / India /  NEET UG Admit Card 2023 LIVE: Hall ticket released on NTA NEET official site, click here
LIVE UPDATES

NEET UG Admit Card 2023 LIVE: Hall ticket released on NTA NEET official site, click here

2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 08:15 AM IST Livemint
NEET UG 2023 exam will take place on May 7, 2023. Premium
NEET UG 2023 exam will take place on May 7, 2023.

NEET admit card 2023: The NEET-UG medical entrance exam received an all-time record high registration of 20.87 lakh candidates which also includes 12 lakh female candidates. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Admit card today i.e. on 4 May. Candidates can download the admit card from its official website---neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May. NEET UG 2023 will be conducted across the country as well as 499 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode and the timing of the exam is from 2:00 pm-5:20 pm.

Follow this blog to get all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 exam. 

04 May 2023, 08:15:31 AM IST

All you need to know about NEET UG

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

04 May 2023, 08:05:37 AM IST

NEET UG 2023: Login credentials required for admit card

Application number

Date of birth

04 May 2023, 07:55:32 AM IST

NEET 2023: What's allowed and what's not

A list of items allowed inside the exam hall and banned items are mentioned on NEET admit cards. 

04 May 2023, 07:45:30 AM IST

NEET UG 2023: Exam timings

On May 7, the exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode and the timing of the exam is from 2:00 pm-5:20 pm.

04 May 2023, 07:38:07 AM IST

NEET Hall Ticket 2023: Where to check

neet.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

04 May 2023, 07:31:27 AM IST

NEET UG 2023  exam date

The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May.

04 May 2023, 07:27:10 AM IST

NEET UG 2023: Exam pattern

It comprises four four subjects — Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions.

04 May 2023, 07:21:02 AM IST

How many students applied for NEET UG 2023?

According to registration statistics, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the crucial exam, over 2.57 lakh more than last year.

04 May 2023, 07:15:30 AM IST

Steps to download NEET UG 2023

1) Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.

2) Click on the admit card link appearing on the homepage.

3) Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.

4) Download and keep for further reference.

04 May 2023, 07:10:48 AM IST

NEET UG 2023: Admit card out on neet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Admit card has been released today i.e. on 4 May. Candidates can download it from NTA's official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.

Read more here

