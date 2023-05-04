The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Admit card today i.e. on 4 May. Candidates can download the admit card from its official website---neet.nta.nic.in.
The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May. NEET UG 2023 will be conducted across the country as well as 499 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode and the timing of the exam is from 2:00 pm-5:20 pm.
All you need to know about NEET UG
NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.
NEET UG 2023: Login credentials required for admit card
Application number
Date of birth
NEET 2023: What's allowed and what's not
A list of items allowed inside the exam hall and banned items are mentioned on NEET admit cards.
NEET UG 2023: Exam timings
On May 7, the exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode and the timing of the exam is from 2:00 pm-5:20 pm.
NEET Hall Ticket 2023: Where to check
neet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
NEET UG 2023 exam date
The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May.
NEET UG 2023: Exam pattern
It comprises four four subjects — Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions.
How many students applied for NEET UG 2023?
According to registration statistics, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the crucial exam, over 2.57 lakh more than last year.
Steps to download NEET UG 2023
1) Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.
2) Click on the admit card link appearing on the homepage.
3) Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.
4) Download and keep for further reference.
