The National Testing Agency (NTA) has began inviting Online Applications for NEET (UG) – 2023 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India. The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (Indian Standard Time) and shall be uniform for all candidates.

NEET (UG) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

As per Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NEET (UG) has to be conducted as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act. NEET (UG) shall also be applicable to admission to BHMS course as per National Commission for Homeopathy Act, 2020.

NEET Exam 2023: Important Dates

Online Submission of Application Form 06 March to 06 April 2023 (up to 09:00 PM).

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI 06 April 2023 (up to 11:50 PM).

Correction in Particulars To be intimated later on the website.

Fee Payable by Candidate Category of Candidate Centres In India (Fee in ₹) Centres Outside India (Fee in ₹) General ₹ 1700/- General-EWS/ OBC-NCL* ₹ 1600/- ₹ 9500/- SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender ₹ 1000/- Processing charges & Goods and Services Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

Announcement of the City of Examination To be intimated later on the website.

Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website To be intimated later on the website.

Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys To be announced later on the website.

Website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://neet.nta.nic.in/

Declaration of Result on the NTA website To be announced later on the website.

Important Instructions:

i. Candidates can apply for NEET (UG) - 2023 through the “Online" mode only through the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/

ii. Submission of the Online Application Form may be done by accessing the NTA website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted.

iii. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate.

iv. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.

v. Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or Parents/Guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.

vi. All candidates are required to upload address proof (Present and permanent address) during the online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2023. The address proof may include Aadhaar Card, Domicile Certificate, Passport, Voter ID card, etc. Both documents (if applicable) are to be merged and uploaded in a single pdf file. If the Present and Permanent addresses are same, then the same document will suffice.