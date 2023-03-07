NEET UG 2023 Registration: Important dates, application begins, how to do, other details3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 09:37 AM IST
- NEET UG 2023 Registration: NEET (UG) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has began inviting Online Applications for NEET (UG) – 2023 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India. The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×