As per Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NEET (UG) has to be conducted as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act. NEET (UG) shall also be applicable to admission to BHMS course as per National Commission for Homeopathy Act, 2020.