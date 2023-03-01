NEET UG 2023: Schedule, registration begins today, other details
- NEET UG entrance examination is conductedfor admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses
NEET 2023 will take place on May 7, 2023, on a Sunday. The registration for the same are scheduled to begin today- 1 March, 2023.On the exam bulletin and notice, there will be information on application fees and other test-related details. The minimum age of the candidates appearing for the NEET 2023 exam should be 17 years.
