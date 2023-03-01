NEET 2023 will take place on May 7, 2023, on a Sunday. The registration for the same are scheduled to begin today- 1 March, 2023.On the exam bulletin and notice, there will be information on application fees and other test-related details. The minimum age of the candidates appearing for the NEET 2023 exam should be 17 years.

NEET UG entrance examination is conductedfor admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India.

A candidate who is appearing in the qualifying examination, i.e., 12 Standard and whose result is awaited, may apply and appear in the test but he/she shall not be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Medical Courses if he/she does not pass the qualifying examination with the required pass percentage at the time of first round of Counselling.

For admission to UG medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS, NEET, or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates, is held. The languages in which the NEET (UG) 2022 would be conducted are: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

All candidates should ensure that they have provided correct and valid e-mail address and mobile number. When Candidates register, they have to enter the OTP received at their registered Mobile Number, and before submitting the fees, they have to enter the OTP received at their registered e-mail address.

In addition to MBBS, NEET score is used for admission to courses like BDS,BSc Nursing, BSc Life Sciences, AYUSH courses, Veterinary courses. The marking scheme for the NEET 2023 will be as follows: Correct answer: Four marks (+4), Incorrect answer: Minus one mark (-1), Unanswered/marked for review: No mark (0).

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

-Go to the official website of NTA, i.e neet.nta.nic.in.

-Now after the website dashboard is opened, check for the candidate activity.

Tap on the Registration for NEET UG 2023 link.

-Now, wait to load a new tab then fill out personal information with your address.

-Confirm a strong password and upload the necessary documents.

-Click on the complete Application form button to complete the registration.

Reservation criteria for the NEET 2023

Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15% of seats in every course.

Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5% of seats in every course.

Persons with Disability (PwD) – 5% seats in each of OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST category seats.