NEET UG 2024: CBI seizes burnt question paper, retrieves material proof from Bihar Police; everything you need to know

  The CBI has taken over the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case from Bihar Police, seizing burnt question papers and collecting crucial evidence. Prime suspect Sikandar Yadavendu and others are under scrutiny. Protests by student unions demand justice and accuse officials of corruption.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published01:02 PM IST
CBI retrieved burnt question paper, laptops and mobiles of accused in the NEET UG paper leak case (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
A two-member team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has collected all material evidence related to the alleged NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police, which had been handling the case before the CBI took over.

According to newswire PTI, the CBI team, including a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and a Superintendent of Police (SP), also met officials at Shastri Nagar police station, where the case was initially filed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NEET UG paper leak case:

Partially burnt NEET question paper seized

Key evidence collected by the CBI includes a partially burnt NEET question paper recovered from a house in Patna, laptops and mobile phones of those arrested, post-dated cheques, and reference question papers provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the organizing body of NEET.

 

Also Read | CBI takes charge of NEET-UG malpractice cases from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar

Sikandar Yadavendu, prime suspect

The prime suspect, Sikandar Yadavendu, is expected to provide his statement to the CBI, along with 18 other suspects. Statements from Yadavendu's associates and parents are also scheduled for recording. The CBI may take Yadavendu to Delhi for further interrogation.

CBI to file FIRs

In a development reported by PTI, the CBI is preparing to file FIRs and register disproportionate assets (DA) cases against some public servants accused of destroying the evidence.

Yadavendu’s criminal records

Reports indicate that Yadavendu has a criminal record and has served jail time previously. His assets reportedly exceed his known sources of income.

Also Read | Unease in RSS affiliates, ABVP over NTA role in NEET, UGC-NET 2024 row: Report

NEET-UG 2024 protests

Various student unions, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Tribal Students Union (TSU), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and Tribal Youth Federation (TYF), have organized protests against corruption in NEET exams.

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation in demand

Protesting students have called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They highlighted the psychological implications of such scams in entrance-level exams, including the toll on mental health.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee intervenes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Modi to revert to state-conducted entrance exams and abolish NEET in light of the paper leak controversy.

Is the accused linked to NDA?

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has shared photographs linking one of the accused, Amit Anand, and family members of Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya with leaders of the ruling NDA coalition, demanding a thorough investigation into these alleged connections.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor urges govt to postpone June 23rd NEET-PG exam

Yadavendu linked to Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha earlier claimed that the arrested prime suspect, Sikandar Yadavendu, has links to officials associated with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

NCP Talks to Governor Ramesh Bais

Meanwhile, amidst ongoing protests and the cancellation of the UGC NET exam, a delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party leader Rohit Pawar held talks with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, urging the state government to enact laws similar to those proposed by the Centre to combat paper leaks and irregularities.

 

