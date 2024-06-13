Centre annuls scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates with grace marks, offers re-test option. Actual scores will be provided, with a choice for re-examination. Results for non-participants in re-test to be based on May 5 exam.

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the decision to grant grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates for MBBS, BDS, and other courses has been revoked.

These candidates will now have the opportunity to opt for a re-test scheduled for June 23. This update was provided to a vacation bench consisting of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta by representatives from the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The court said it will not stay the counselling process for admissions.

If the candidates, out of the 1,563, do not wish to take up the retest then their earlier marks, sans the grace marks, will be given for the purposes of the results.

"The results of the re-test will be declared on June 30 and the counselling for admission in the MBBS, BDS, other courses will start on July 6," the Centre said.

Taking into consideration the arguments presented, the bench scheduled all petitions, including one filed by Alakh Pandey, the chief executive of EdTech firm Physics Wallah, regarding the award of grace marks, for a hearing on July 8. These petitions also encompass requests for the annulment of NEET-UG 2024 due to alleged question paper leaks and other irregularities.

As reported by PTI, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that no student will face any disadvantage, and he further claimed that there is “no evidence of a paper leak in NEET-UG".

"I want to assure the students and their parents that the Govt of India and NTA are committed to providing justice to them. 24 lakh students have successfully taken the NEET examination. There is no paper leak, no proof has been found yet. A court-recommended model was adopted for around 1560 students and a panel of academicians has been formed for the same...We will accept the verdict of the Court," Pradhan added.

Meanwhile, Alakh Pandey, petitioner and CEO of Physics Wallah said, “Today, NTA accepted in front of the Supreme Court that the grace marks given to the students were wrong and they agree that this created dissatisfaction among the students and they agreed that they will remove the grace marks...Re-examination of those 1,563 students who got grace marks will be done on 23rd June or the original score without grace marks would be accepted by the students. NTA agreed in front of the SC that the grace marks they awarded were wrong. The question is if NTA has other discrepancies that we are unaware of. So, there is a trust issue with NTA...The issue of paper leak is open and hearing on that will continue."

The examination was conducted by the NTA on May 5 across 4,750 centers, and approximately 24 lakh candidates took it. While the results were initially anticipated on June 14, they were ultimately declared on June 4, presumably due to expedited answer sheet evaluations.

Accusations of question paper leaks and the allocation of grace marks to over 1,500 medical aspirants have prompted protests and legal actions in seven high courts and the Supreme Court.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities.

Scores of students protested in Delhi on June 10, seeking a probe into alleged irregularities. Grace marks, it has been alleged, contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The NTA conducts the NEET-UG examination for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other courses related to government and private institutions nationwide.

(With inputs from PTI)

