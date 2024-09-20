NEET UG 2024 exam paper leak: CBI names 6 accused in second charge sheet

The CBI has filed a second charge sheet against six individuals linked to the NEET UG 2024 question paper theft. Key accused include school principal Dr. Ahsanul Haque and vice-principal Md. Imtiyaz Alam, facing multiple charges including criminal conspiracy and corruption.

Updated20 Sep 2024, 01:34 PM IST
New Delhi, June 27 (ANI): A Indian Youth Congress (IYC) supporter holding placard protest against the alleged NEET scam and ongoing paper leaks in various exams, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Ritik Jain)
New Delhi, June 27 (ANI): A Indian Youth Congress (IYC) supporter holding placard protest against the alleged NEET scam and ongoing paper leaks in various exams, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Ritik Jain)

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a second charge sheet against six accused in connection with the NEET UG 2024 question paper theft case before the Special Court for CBI cases in Patna.

As per an official release, the second charge sheet names six individuals in the NEET UG 2024 question paper leak case: 

1. Baldev Kumar alias Chintu.

2. Sunny Kumar.

3. Dr. Ahsanul Haque (Principal of Oasis School, Hazaribagh & City Coordinator for Hazaribagh.

4. Md. Imtiyaz Alam (Vice-Principal of Oasis School and Centre Superintendent).

5. Jamaluddin alias Jamal (Reporter for a newspaper in Hazaribagh).

6. Aman Kumar Singh.

What did the investigation reveal?

The investigation has revealed that Dr Ahsanul Haque, Principal of Oasis School, in his capacity as City Coordinator, Hazaribagh, for the NEET UG 2024 exam, along with Md. Imtiyaz Alam, the Vice-Principal of the same school and the Centre Superintendent for the NEET UG 2024 exam, conspired with other accused to steal the NEET UG question paper, the release stated.

The charge sheet has been submitted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 109 (Abetment), Section 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust), Section 420 (Cheating), Section 380 (Theft), Section 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence), and Section 411 (Dishonestly Receiving Stolen Property).

Additionally, substantive charges have been invoked under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against the Oasis School’s Principal who was appointed as the City Coordinator and the Vice-Principal who was appointed as the Centre Superintendent by NTA for conduct of NEET UG-2024 examination.

Earlier, on 1 August 2024, the CBI filed the first charge sheet against 13 accused.

So far, 48 individuals have been arrested in connection with this NEET Paper leak case. CBI has also identified the beneficiary candidates of this paper leak andshared their details with the National Testing Agency for necessary action.

Investigation with regard to the remaining arrested accused and further investigation about other aspects is continuing, said the release.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 01:34 PM IST
