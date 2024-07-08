NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court (SC) of India will hear several pleas related to the medical entrance exam NEET UG 2024 controversy on Monday, seeking a direction to conduct it afresh. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra will hear 38 petitions in total.
However, the Central government and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET-UG, told the apex court that scrapping the exam would “seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates without proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.
The NTA reiterated the Centre's stand, saying the cancellation of the entire exam would be hugely “counterproductive" and significantly “harmful to larger public interest", especially to the career prospects of the qualified candidates.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has not yet notified the counselling schedule of NEET UG and PG courses for the year 2024.
The counselling schedule for NEET UG and PG is announced by MCC on its website on the basis of completion of the exam process and finalisation of seat matrix by National Medical Commission (NMC). In the years 2021, 2022 and 2023, the counselling for UG seats commenced on 19/1/2022, 11/10/2022 and 20/7/2023 respectively, a press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.
The Centre and the NTA on June 13 told the court that they had cancelled the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates.
They were given the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded for loss of time.
The NTA announced the revised rank list on July 1 after issuing the results of the re-test held on June 23.
A total of 67 students had scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a Haryana centre figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities in the examination. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to the 67 students sharing the top rank.
The number of candidates sharing the top rank in the NEET-UG reduced to 61 from 67 as the NTA announced the revised results on July 1.
