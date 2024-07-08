LIVE UPDATES

NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear pleas on medical exam grace marks issue today

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 09:43 AM IST

NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates: A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear 38 petitions on Monday in connection with the alleged malpractices and irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.