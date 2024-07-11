NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to take up re-test petitions today

LIVE UPDATES

09:45 AM IST

NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates: In the previous hearing on July 8, the Supreme Court said that the integrity of NEET-UG 2024 had been compromised. The top court directed the National Testing Agency (NTA), that conducts the exam, and the Union government to submit comprehensive affidavits