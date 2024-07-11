NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates: A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will today hear a bunch of petitions concerning the alleged paper leak in the NEET UG medical entrance examination. These include petitions alleging irregularities and malpractices during the May 5 test and seeking a re-test.
In the previous hearing on July 8, the Supreme Court said that the integrity of NEET-UG 2024 had been compromised. The top court directed the National Testing Agency (NTA), that conducts the exam, and the Union government to submit comprehensive affidavits, and requested a status update from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by July 10 regarding the NEET UG examination.
In an affidavit submitted on July 10, the Union government said that the Ministry of Education had requested IIT Madras to conduct comprehensive data analytics of the results of NEET-UG 2024 candidates, in compliance with the Supreme Court's directives. The Centre informed the Supreme Court that there was no evidence of widespread cheating or specific groups of candidates unfairly benefiting from abnormal scores in NEET-UG 2024. The NTA submitted a separate affidavit to the Supreme Court. They analyzed marks distribution at national, state, city, and centre levels for NEET-UG 2024.
NEET-UG 2024 was taken by 23.33 lakh students on May 5 across 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities overseas. Conducted by the NTA, NEET-UG is the entrance test for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions nationwide.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: In its fresh affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court, the Union government reaffirmed its stance on the absence of leaks in the controversy surrounding the NEET-UG examinations.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed the Supreme Court that no question paper was reported missing and no breaches were found in Patna.
Also, IIT Madras conducted data analytics on the results of NEET-UG 2024, revealing that the distribution of marks follows a typical bell-shaped curve, consistent with patterns seen in large-scale examinations, indicating 'no irregularities,' the Centre informed the top court ahead of hearing on July 11.
