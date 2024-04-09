NEET UG 2024 registration reopens: Check how to apply online, deadline, application fees, exam date and other details.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 registration on April 9. To apply online, log on to the official website: neet.ntaonline.in.

Also Read: NEET UG 2024: Correction window opens; Here's how to update application form The last date for applying is April 10. It is also the deadline for receiving fees online. The direct link will not work after 10.50 p.m. The fee window, however, will remain open until 11.50 p.m.

NEET UG 2024: Application fees The application fees can be paid only online.

Also Read: NEET UG registration 2024 last day today: Here's how to apply, fee structure, other details You have to pay ₹1,700 as the application fee for NEET UG if you are in the General/ NRI category. General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category candidates need to pay ₹1,600 while SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates will have to pay ₹1,000.

NEET UG 2024: How to register Check the following steps to apply online:

Visit neet.ntaonline.in

Click on the registration link on the home page. This will open a new page.

Fill in the details to register.

Fill up the application form.

Pay the application fee online.

Hit submit and download the receipt.

Keep a hard copy of the receipt for future reference. Also Read: NEET UG registration 2024 last day today: Here's how to apply, fee structure, other details NEET UG 2024: Exam date and time The National Testing Agency (NTA), an independent agency under the the Ministry of Education, will conduct the NEET (UG) exams in 571 cities across India on May 5. It will also be conducted in 14 cities outside the country in the pen & paper (offline) mode. Tests will start at 2 p.m. and go on until 5:20 p.m.

For further details, log on to the official website.

