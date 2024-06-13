NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court is slated to hear three petitions on Thursday about the controversy-ridden medical entrance test NEET-UG, 2024, for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses.
According to reports, a vacation bench consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear petitions regarding the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), 2024.
One of the petition was filed by chief executive of EdTech firm ‘Physics Wallah’, Alakh Pandey, against alleged random award of grace marks by the National Testing Agency (NTA)to over 1,500 candidates. In the plea, the Alakh Pandey urged the apex court to set up an expert panel under its supervision to "enquire into the examination process and results of NEET (UG) 2024."
This year, a total of 67 students scored a perfect 720. Haryana's Faridabad was in the headlines over suspicions about irregularities as six candidates from a single centre figured in the perfect 720 list.
Get all the NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates here on LiveMint!
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: Allahabad HC orders NTA to produce original OMR sheet of petitioner student
The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court Wednesday asked the National Testing Agency to produce the original records of a student who has alleged she is yet to get her NEET result.
The bench has fixed June 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter.
A vacation bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan passed the order on a writ petition filed by student Aayushi Patel. (PTI)
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates: NEET-UG examination was held by NTA on May 5
The examination was held by the NTA on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.
The allegations such as question paper leak and the grant of grace marks to over 1,500 medical aspirants have led to protests and filing of cases in seven high courts as also the Supreme Court.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates: 63 cases of use of unfair means, but no paper leak; NEET-UG sanctity not compromised: NTA officials
Sixty-three cases of students using unfair means were reported in NEET-UG out of whom 23 have been debarred for varying periods, NTA officials said Wednesday, but reiterated there has been no paper leak and the sanctity of the medical entrance exam hasn't been compromised.
The result of the remaining 40 candidates who were found using unfair means have been withheld, NTA DG Subodh Kumar Singh told PTI.
"A committee was constituted consisting of three eminent experts in field of examination and academics to put forward different types of cases reported such as impersonation, cheating and tampering with OMR sheet," NTA DG Subodh Kumar Singh said. (PTI)
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates: Allahabad HC orders NTA to produce original OMR sheet of petitioner student
The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court Wednesday asked the National Testing Agency to produce the original records of a student who has alleged she is yet to get her NEET result.
The bench has fixed June 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter.
A vacation bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan passed the order on a writ petition filed by student Aayushi Patel.
Patel in her petition has alleged that the NTA failed to declare her results and that her OMR sheet was found torn. (PTI)
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi demands strict action over NEET ‘irregularities’
Amid the controversy in the country over discrepancy in the NEET examination results, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the situation, calling for an investigation and decisive action against those responsible.
"Students prepare for NEET exam for years and the paper gets leaked. There are even speculations that the paper was leaked a day before... This has become an ecosystem where coaching centres, and colleges all are leaking the paper together," Chaturvedi stated, expressing concerns over the integrity of the examination process. (ANI)
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear 3 petitions today
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates: Abdullah Mohammed Faiz and Jaripiti Kartheek moved the Supreme Court against alleged random award of grace marks by the National Testing Agency (NTA)to over 1,500 candidates. Another petition was filed by chief executive of EdTech firm ‘Physics Wallah’, Alakh Pandey.