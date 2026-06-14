NEET-UG 2026: Bihar police arrest four for selling fake question papers to aspirants and their parents ahead of re-exam

Bihar Police have arrested four individuals for allegedly selling fake question papers for various examinations, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), to candidates and their parents in Muzaffarpur district, according to a senior police official on Sunday.

As per an official statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NEET re-examination is set to take place on June 21.

The accused have been identified as Harsh, Aman Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Harsh Kanodiya.

The four were taken into custody on Saturday evening, and police recovered three mobile phones from them during the operation.

“The arrested persons were operating a network that duped desperate parents by selling them fake question papers of various examinations, including NEET, through social media platforms,” PTI quoted Muzffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra as saying.

“Based on information provided by one Manish Jha, who was arrested on June 2 from Balu Ghat area under the jurisdiction of Sikandarpur police station on the same charges, police arrested four of his associates on Saturday,” he added.

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During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that they used social media platforms to mislead examination aspirants by falsely claiming they could provide authentic question papers for various competitive exams.

"They collected money through online transfers into bank accounts and then passed the collected amount to Manish Jha," the SSP stated, noting that the probe was ongoing.

NEET-UG 2026 re-exam Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will grant an additional 15 minutes to candidates appearing for the NEET re-examination. He also assured students that the test, scheduled for June 21, would be conducted in a smooth and well-managed manner. Pradhan made these remarks upon his arrival in Bhopal, where he was welcomed at the airport by several senior BJP leaders.

“The NEET exam will be held again on June 21. Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students: have faith and focus on your studies. The NEET exam will be conducted in a very organised manner on the 21st. I appeal to everyone through you; the cooperation of society is needed. The NTA has decided to grant them an additional 15 minutes,” ANI quoted Pradhan as saying.

Earlier, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan chaired a meeting with the NTA Director General to assess preparations for the upcoming re-examination.

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During the review, Somanathan stressed the importance of ensuring that the exam is conducted seamlessly, transparently, and securely, with effective coordination among all stakeholders involved.

The Cabinet Secretary mentioned that "The Central Government, State Governments and District administration are working together in close coordination, to ensure smooth conduct of the NEET re-examination. The full might and weight of the law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination."

Somanathan reviewed the preparations with Secretaries of the Central Government and officials from concerned agencies on June 1, 2026.