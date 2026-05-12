NEET UG 2026 cancelled: CBI probe begins, first arrest made | Do students need to register again?

The National Testing Agency (NTA)'s decision to scrap the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 has drawn mounting criticism from aspirants as well as the opposition, who accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led dispensation of “negligence” towards students’ future.

The medical entrance examination was cancelled after "guess papers" matching over 100 questions in Chemistry and Biology were allegedly circulated and sold for a massive amount. The entrance examination will be re-conducted, and the examination dates will be notified separately, the NTA has said.

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Do students need to register again? The NTA said that registration details, candidature information, and examination-centre preferences submitted for the May 2026 session would remain valid for the re-examination. Students will not be required to register again, and no extra examination fee will be charged. The agency also stated that fees already paid would be refunded, while the re-examination would be conducted using NTA’s internal resources.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was the NEET UG 2026 exam cancelled? ⌵ The NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak, where "guess papers" allegedly matching over 100 questions in Chemistry and Biology were circulated and sold. The NTA decided to cancel the exam to ensure transparency and preserve trust in the national examination system. 2 Do students need to register again for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination? ⌵ No, students do not need to register again. The NTA has stated that registration details, candidature information, and examination-centre preferences submitted for the May 2026 session will remain valid for the re-examination. No extra examination fee will be charged. 3 What is the status of the investigation into the NEET UG 2026 paper leak? ⌵ The government has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the paper leak case. The Nashik City Crime Branch has made an arrest in connection with the case, and the investigation is focusing on a "guess paper" that was allegedly circulated. 4 When will the NEET UG 2026 re-examination dates be announced? ⌵ The NTA has stated that the examination dates for the re-conducted NEET UG 2026 examination will be notified separately. The revised admit card schedule will also be communicated through official channels in the coming days. 5 What did the NTA say about the NEET UG 2026 cancellation? ⌵ The NTA stated that the decision to cancel the NEET UG 2026 examination was taken in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system. They are re-conducting the examination based on inputs examined in coordination with central agencies and findings shared by law enforcement agencies.

Here's what we know so far in the NEET 'leak' case 1. The government has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the paper 'leak' case.

2. The Nashik City Crime Branch has arrested a youth named Shubham Khairnar from Indira Nagar in connection with the case. He will soon be handed over to the Rajasthan Police, which will further transfer him to the CBI, Hindustan Times reported.

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3. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has refused to entertain media queries on the NEET row. Pradhan declined to comment when reporters asked for his reaction to the controversy.

4. Several opposition leaders took to X to question the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and demand accountability over the repeated controversies linked to entrance examinations.

5. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students had been “crushed by this corrupt BJP regime”. In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “The NEET 2026 examination has been cancelled. The hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been crushed by this corrupt BJP regime. Some fathers took loans, some mothers sold their jewellery, lakhs of children stayed up all night studying, and in return, they got paper leaks, government negligence, and organised corruption in education.”

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"This is not just a failure-it's a crime against the future of the youth," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

6 The examination was held across 551 cities in India and 14 international cities at more than 5,432 centres, with nearly 22.79 lakh candidates registered for the test. The paper consisted of 180 questions carrying a total of 720 marks.

7. The provisional answer key was issued on May 7, 2026.

8. National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh said the agency would soon announce the schedule and dates for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. “For the re-examination date, I will sit with my team now, and in the next few days, we will announce the complete exam schedule and dates. Our effort will be to conduct the exam in the shortest possible time so that the academic calendar and admission schedule of medical colleges are not disrupted. We are saying that the process will begin within the next seven to ten days.”

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.