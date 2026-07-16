NEET UG 2026 final answer key released; check direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday (July 16) released the final answer key for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, paving the way for the declaration of results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the final answer key from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

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According to the NTA, one question has been dropped from each question paper set after reviewing objections submitted by candidates. The final answer key has been prepared after evaluation by a panel of subject experts and is binding.

How to check the NEET UG 2026 final answer key Candidates can access the answer key by following these steps:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key' link on the homepage.

The final answer key will open.

Download the PDF file and save it for reference.

The provisional answer key was released on June 25, with candidates given three days to raise objections.

Students were required to pay ₹200 per question challenged, with the fee refundable if the objection was found to be valid.

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The NTA said all objections were reviewed by subject experts before the final answer key was prepared.

Re-examination after paper leak The final answer key pertains to the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which was conducted after the original exam was affected by a paper leak.

The initial NEET UG examination was held on May 3, while the provisional answer key for that test was released on May 6.

Counselling to begin soon Merit lists, seat allocation and counselling will be handled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the All India Quota and by respective state counselling authorities.

The NEET UG result will be used for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, B.Sc. Nursing, BVSc & AH and other undergraduate medical programmes.

Candidates have been advised to rely only on official counselling portals and beware of fraudulent calls or websites offering admissions or score improvements.

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Result also declared Following the release of the final answer key, the NTA also announced the NEET UG 2026 results.

The scorecard includes:

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Percentile score

All India Rank (AIR)

Category rank

Qualification status

Admission and counselling details

Candidates can access both their final answer key and NEET UG 2026 result through the official NTA portal.

NEET UG result 2026 declared: 11.21 lakh candidates qualify The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET (UG) 2026, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses across the country.

Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared A total of nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET UG 2026, which was conducted on June 21 at 5,440 examination centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The exam was held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Assamese, Odia and Urdu.

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More than 58% of the qualified candidates are women, with female candidates also recording a higher qualification rate than male candidates.

Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal secure highest score The highest score of 715 out of 720 was jointly secured by Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana.

According to the NTA:

19 candidates scored above 700 marks

138 candidates scored above 690 marks

1,492 candidates scored 650 or above

10,160 candidates scored 600 or above

90,780 candidates scored 500 or above

More than 93% of candidates scoring above 690 were first-time test takers, while 99% of them were between 17 and 19 years of age.

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