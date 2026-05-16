NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Youth Congress protests in Delhi; chief Uday Bhanu Chib detained

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday staged a protest in the national capital, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over an alleged question paper leak in the NEET-UG this year.

The NEET-UG examination held on May 3 was cancelled following alleged irregularities in the exam, and a re-test has been announced by the education minister on June 21.

Holding posters, banners and party flags, IYC activists took out a protest march from Teen Murti Circle towards the education minister's residence before being stopped by police.

Several members, including IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, were detained during the protest. The protesting Youth Congress alleged that the education system had "collapsed" under the BJP-led NDA government.

Claiming that 89 examination papers had leaked in the last 12 years and that NEET itself had allegedly been leaked four times, the protesters said this raised "serious questions" over the integrity of the examination system.

"The BJP has created such a corrupt system that children of the wealthy will secure seats and jobs, while students from poor families will suffer," an IYC worker told PTI.

NSUI protests outside NTA office; demands resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members also held a protest outside the office of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Delhi on Saturday.

NSUI members carried a lock and chain symbolising the shutting down of NTA, held placards and raised slogans criticising NTA, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the irregularities and calling for justice for the aspirants.

Accusing the Centre and NTA of incompetence, the student wing of Congress demanded a ban on the agency and the resignation of the Education Minister amid the ongoing probe in the case.

One of the NSUI protestors called the NTA, "National Corruption Agency" and demanded that the government “immediately shut it down”.

“NSUI is demanding a ban on NTA. We demand that the government immediately shut it down because every exam conducted by NTA results in paper leaks,” the protestor told ANI. “They have a collusive arrangement and just come and say 'sorry' to the youth. Who is responsible for the paper leaks occurring in the country? Today, students are committing suicide; who is responsible for that?”

Another protestor accused the BJP of "all show, no play" and of being "corrupt." He called for a ban on NTA and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Modi ji gives speeches saying those who leak papers will be uprooted and removed. Yet, these acts are being committed by BJP workers in Rajasthan. Why is there no action? The BJP government only talks,” the protestor said. “This agency must be abolished, and the minister must resign.”

A protestor said, “The Education Minister belongs to the BJP. Who is protecting NTA? The fault lies entirely with the BJP.”

“These people don't understand the importance of education. Their 'trade deals' with students' futures have been exposed,” he said. “Our demand remains: ban NTA and Dharmendra Pradhan must resign.”

Kingpin arrested The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday said it has identified and arrested the kingpin involved in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

According to the CBI, the accused, identified as PV Kulkarni, is a Chemistry lecturer associated with the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency and allegedly had access to the NEET-UG 2026 question papers.

The agency said its investigation revealed that during the last week of April 2026, Kulkarni, along with another accused, Manisha Waghmare, organised special coaching classes for selected students at his residence in Pune. Waghmare was arrested by the CBI on May 14.