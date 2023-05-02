NEET UG Admit Card 2023 likely to be released today, check direct link here2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 07:04 AM IST
NEET UG 2023 will be conducted across the country as well as 499 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Amit card today, May 2. The city intimation slip has already been released on 30 April. Candidates can download it from NTA's official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×