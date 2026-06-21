CJP supporters continue overnight sit-in at Jantar Mantar, Dipke urges students, parents to join today: ‘Go Pradhan Go’

A few hundred supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led by the outfits' founder Abhijeet Dipke continued theire protest on Saturday night at Jantar Mantar seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan despite the Delhi Police asking them to vacate the site.

Dipke has urged students and parents to join the protest at 9 am today, 21 June. On Saturday, the protesters remained at Jantar Mantar beyond the permitted time, with police making announcements asking them to end the demonstration.

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The protesters asserted that they would not leave until Pradhan, who is at the heart of the NEET paper leak controversy, resigns.

Delhi police had allowed CJP to protest at Jantar Mantar from 10 AM till 5 pm on Saturday. But just before 5 PM, Dipke announced that the group would continue the protest till Pradhan resigns over paper leaks.

As time passed, Delhi police announced using loudspeakers that the permission for the protest has expired. Police, accompanied by Rapid Action Force, started asking people to leave the venue.

View full Image View full Image Police said the continuation of the protest beyond permitted hours was ‘illegal’ and in violation of the conditions of permission. The police also warned of legal action against the organisers and displayed banners in and around the venue to convey the message,

Police said the continuation of the protest beyond permitted hours was ‘illegal’ and in violation of the conditions of permission. The police also warned of legal action against the organisers and displayed banners in and around the venue to convey the message,

‘Delhi Police had switched off lights’ By 8 PM on Saturday, most of the people in the compound had left. A few hundred accompanied Dipke on stage during the protest. The CJP alleged that the Delhi Police had switched off lights at the protest site and restricted access to water, food and washrooms. The protesters later said water access was restored and lights were switched back on.

The protest began around 1 pm under heavy police deployment, CCTV surveillance, layers of barricades, and body-cam-wearing personnel moving through the site.

The stage wore a banner with the message reading "Peaceful protest, Dharmendra Pradhan must resign," while another banner paid tributes to NEET aspirants who died by suicide after the paper leak and consequent cancellation of the entrance exam.

Dipke, who renewed his call for Pradhan's resignation, was joined by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who announced that he would go on a hunger strike on June 27 if the minister does not step down.

The CJP founder also demanded compensation of ₹1 crore for families of those who died by suicide.

'Go Pradhan Go' Hundreds of protesters, mostly young people, responded to Dipke's call to bring "thali and chammach" and beat them at the venue as chants of "Dharmendra Pradhan must resign" rent the air. Some supporters carried placards and others banged plates, their noise cutting through the crowd protesting and demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan with ‘Go Pradhan Go’ slogans.

The banging of plates appeared to satirize Modi’s call for Indians to step onto balconies and rooftops and bang utensils in solidarity with front-line health workers during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"If banging plates could drive away corona, then banging plates can drive away Dharmendra Pradhan too," Dipke said.

This was the second protest organised by the CJP at Jantar Mantar over repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government. It came a day ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination on Sunday.

Earlier, Dipke said the channel for dialogue with the Centre was open, but only on the condition that the education minister resigns.

"If there are arrests, I will be the first to court arrest," he told protesters.

Wangchuk, who earlier joined two of CJP's protests, said, "Simply banging plates will not solve anything. When I sit on a fast, I hope you will stand with me."

"We are demanding accountability from a minister who has clearly made mistakes. There should be accountability, and if required, there should be mass resignations," he added.

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Supporters wore cockroach masks at the protest and held placards, some of which read: "If the deaf are to hear, the sound has to be very loud" and "Sack Union Education Minister".

Ahead of the protest, Dipke had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that accountability be fixed over concerns raised by students.

This demonstration follows CJP's earlier protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6.

NEET-UG 2026 today The country’s largest medical entrance examination, the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, is set to be held today across India and abroad, following the cancellation of the original May 3 examination amid allegations of irregularities.

If banging plates could drive away corona, then banging plates can drive away Dharmendra Pradhan too.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), in coordination with the Central and state governments, police, district administrations and paramilitary forces, has put in place extensive security arrangements to ensure a leak-proof, fair and transparent process for more than 22 lakh aspirants seeking admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across the country.