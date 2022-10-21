NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result to be announced today; here's how to check and other details1 min read . 09:23 AM IST
- Candidates who will get a seat will have to report to the college between 22 October-28 October.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment result today i.e. 21 October.
Students who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check their results on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Yesterday, MCC had on announced the provisional results for Round-1 of NEET UG 2022 Counselling on its website.
“Final result will be displayed on 21.10.2022," it said in its official release.
It had further stated that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change.
“The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," it said.
"The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website, it wrote.
Here's how to check the Round 1 seat allotment result of NEET UG Counselling 2022
Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment result link.
Enter the required credentials and then click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save for further use.
Candidates who will get a seat will have to report to the college between 22 October-28 October. Registrations for the second round will begin on November 2 and seat allotment result will be declared on November 11. Candidates who get selected in the second round of counselling will have to report to college between 12 November-18 November.
